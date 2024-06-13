The 5 best induction ranges with a cooktop in 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether it's for safety, to adhere to a statewide mandate, or simply for convenience, there are some really compelling reasons to upgrade to one of the latest induction ranges.

These appliances are optimized for faster cooking, easier cleaning, safer, more family-friendly operation -- even, in some cases, control through a smartphone.

Pro Tip: When you bundle a new induction range with other appliances, you can often save money, plus ensure that all of your appliances match. Now that summer is here, you'll discover some great deals on the latest models from Best Buy and directly from the websites for your favorite appliance brands.

Our picks for the best induction ranges with cooktops

Induction ranges with cooktop take advantage of electromagnetic energy -- not electric heating coils or gas burners -- to cook food. In general, induction oven cooks food faster. These appliances are also easier to clean, safer to use and more energy efficient than other range types.

Our in-house team of kitchen appliance experts has curated this roundup of the best induction ranges with cooktops. But, if you're looking for a more traditional range, we've got you covered with our roundup of the best ranges in 2024.

Best induction range and cooktop overall: LG Studio InstaView induction range



Model number: LSES6338N | Design: Electric slide-in | Oven capacity: 6.3 cu. ft. | Cooktop: 5 elements | Available colors: Stainless steel, Essence while | Controls: 6 front dials, touch controls and display | Smart functionality: Yes | Extra cooking functions: InstaView window, 10-minute self-cleaning, air fry, sous vide mode, ProBake Convection | Dimensions: 29.37 (D) x 37.25 (H) x 29.87 (W) inches

This high-end induction range from LG offers the company's latest convection cooking technology. Roast meats to perfection and evenly bake cookies or pies on each of the oven's racks. There's also an air-fry mode that requires no preheating and an air sous vide mode that's perfect for locking in moisture and the aroma of meats, fish and poultry.

As for the cooktop, it offers plenty of versatility, thanks to the five 3-in-1 elements. With a turn of a dial, each induction element allow users to use 6-inch, 9-inch or 12-inch pots and pans. Since it's part of LG's Studio collection, this induction range offers appealing design elements, like flat panels and pro-style handles -- all with a fingerprint-proof finish.

The oven also supports LG's ThinQ app, so you can control it remotely, or take advantage of the scan-to-cook feature that will automatically adjust the oven's settings simply by scanning the barcode of certain prepackaged foods.

Use the InstaView feature by tapping twice on the oven door, or use the app to turn on the interior light, so you can check on food without letting out heat. Plus, when it comes to oven cleaning, simply spray some water into the oven, press a button and wait 10 minutes for the oven to use a high-heat, self-cleaning mode that requires no chemicals. This LG Studio induction oven offers plenty of in-demand features as a very fair price. It can be a wonderful new addition to your kitchen.

Best value induction range and cooktop: Samsung Bespoke smart induction range



Model number: NSI6DG9500SRAA | Design: Electric slide-in | Oven capacity: 6.3 cu. ft. | Cooktop: 3 induction burners | Available colors: Stainless steel, white glass, matte black steel | Controls: Touch controls are located on the top-front of the range | Smart functionality: Yes | Extra cooking functions: Air fry, air sous vide mode, Energy Star certified | Dimensions: 29 15/16 (W) x 36.25 - 37 (H) x 27 7/8 (D) inches

Offering air fry and air sous vide modes, this mid-price induction oven from Samsung is part of the company's much-coveted Bespoke appliance collection. The induction cooktop burners offer versatility, with two, 7-inch left side burners that can be used separately or in sync, and one large, 11-inch burner on the right.

This induction range works with Samsung's SmartThings app, so you can remotely monitor and control the range, plus download and use specialized cooking modes for foods like pizza, spare ribs, or brownies.

Some of this induction oven's stand out features include an anti-scratch glass cooktop, a self-cleaning mode that uses steam (not chemicals), an air fry mode, convection cooking and an auto door open feature. Plus, the oven's built-in camera lets you remotely check on your food via your smartphone.

If you purchase this induction range before December 31, Samsung will throw in a six-piece induction cookware set for free. We're also huge fans of this range's ultra-contemporary design with built in ambient edge lighting.

Best smart induction range and cooktop: LG Smart induction range



Model number: LSIL6336FE | Design: Electric slide-in | Oven capacity: 6.3 cu. ft. | Cooktop: 4 induction burners (2x 6", 1x 8", 1x 11") | Available colors: Stainless steel | Controls: 6 front dials, touch controls and display | Smart functionality: Yes | Extra cooking functions: Air fry, air sous vide mode, convection mode, cooktop offers a rapid boil and simmering mode | Dimensions: 29 7/8 (W) x 36 3/5 (H) x 26 7/8 (D) inches

Induction ranges, like this smart model from LG, offer the most efficient heat delivery system for cooking, so you can expect precision temperature control, plus faster and safer cooking. You can use this appliance as an advanced convection oven, air fryer or take advantage of its air sous vide mode.

A dual-speed fan evenly distributes the super-heated air to provide consistent temperature throughout the 6.3 cubic feet of cooking space (which includes two removable racks). Simply knock twice on the oven door to turn on the interior light whenever you want to check on your food, without losing heat by having to open the door.

This slide-in range uses dial and touch controls that are easily accessible on the front. The front and top of the range also offer a finger-print resistant coating. And as a smart appliance, this one works with LG's ThinQ app, so you can control the induction oven remotely, plus take advantage of the scan-to-cook feature that allows you to scan the barcode of some pre-packaged foods using your phone and have the cooking instructions automatically sent to the range.

Pre-programmed oven modes include bake, convection bake, convection roast, broil high, broil low, warm, keep warm, proof, frozen meal, air fry, air sous vide, easy clean and self clean.

Right now, LG is offering the matching 27 cubic foot smart counter-depth MAX French door refrigerator on sale for $600 off, so you'll pay just $1,899. But when you buy the induction oven and refrigerator together, you get an additional $100 off.

Best double oven induction range and cooktop: Samsung induction range



Samsung

Model number: NE63T8951SS | Design: Electric slide-in | Oven capacity: 6.3 cu. ft. | Cooktop: 4 induction burners (2x 7", 1x 6", 1x 11") | Available colors: Stainless steel, black stainless steel | Controls: 4 front dials, touch controls and display | Smart functionality: Yes | Extra cooking functions: Virtual flames on the cooktop, air fry mode, quick boil feature, built in smart dial (that remembers user cooking preferences) | Dimensions: 29 15/16 (W) x 36 - 36.75 (H) x 28 11/16 (D) inches

What sets this induction oven apart is that it offers two separate ovens that can also be used as one, depending on your needs. When divided into two, you can prepare different foods at different cooking temperatures. The Convection+ feature relies on a fan at the rear of the oven to circulate the hot air to maintain the perfect temperature when either baking or roasting.

As for the cooktop, one of its most notable features is Express Boil, which brings water to a boil extremely fast. We also love what the company calls Virtual Flame technology that's built into this cooktop. This innovative (and rather cool looking) feature uses LED lights to surround the lower section of your pans with what looks like a realistic virtual flame. This allows you to tell when the induction burners are turned on and working. It mimics the blue flames you'd see when using a gas burner, but in this case, the cooktop relies on induction cooking technology that offers much more precise temperature control. When the burners are on, the knobs are also surrounded by blue illumination.

Induction ranges are up to 50% more energy efficient than a gas range and 70% more energy efficient than a traditional electric ranges, so this translates to considerable energy bill savings over time. This slide-in induction range from Samsung is no exception when it comes to saving. It offers the versatility you'd want from a range, including a no pre-heat air fry mode.

As a smart appliance that supports Samsung's SmartThings app, so you remotely handle tasks, like preheating the oven to a specific temperature using a voice command into your phone and then be alerted when the requested temperature has been reached.

Head over to Samsung, where you'll find money-saving deals when you purchase two or more major appliances at the same time. This includes up to an additional $600 off the appliances' sale prices when you but four of them at once. Plus, until December 31, when you purchase this induction range, Samsung is throwing in a six-piece induction cookware set for free.

Best induction range and cooktop with air fry: GE Profile 5.3 cu. ft. induction range

Best Buy

Model number: PHS930YPFS | Design: Electric slide-in | Oven capacity: 5.3 cu. ft | Cooktop: 5 induction elements | Available colors: Stainless steel | Controls: Touch controls and display on the cooktop | Smart functionality: Yes | Extra cooking functions: No pre-heat air fry, air sous vide mode, convection cooking with 3 heating elements and a reversing fan | Dimensions: 37.25 (H) x 29 7/8 (W) x 28.25 (D) inches

This simple-to-use induction oven has multiple one-touch oven settings, including convection, air fry, broil, bake, proof and roast. There's also a delay bake, delay clean, keep warm, time bake, timer and variable broil setting to provide added convenience and versatility.

Meanwhile, the cooktop offers five induction elements. Specialty modes allow you to sync two of the elements and use them together. There's also a power boil and a warming zone feature. Using the 11-inch induction element, you can bring water to a boil in just 101 seconds.

Since this is a smart appliance, you can remotely control and monitor it using your smartphone and the GE SmartHQ app. You also get voice control support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. To maintain its modern and minimalist aesthetic, this induction oven uses only touch controls and a built in display -- no physical dials. Inside the oven, you can use up to three oven racks at once. And the front door of the oven includes a large built-in window. This range's biggest drawback is its 5.3 cu. foot oven capacity, since most competitors in this price range offer a 6.3 cubic foot capacity.

How to pick the best induction range

LG

First consider the space in your kitchen for a new induction range and cooktop. While many of these appliances come in a standard width, their height and depth can vary. In some cases, the appliance height is adjustable. That said, if the product is referred to as a slide-in range, this means it's designed to fit into a standard space between kitchen countertops and cabinets and will literally side into that space. It should then be flush against the countertop and the front of your cabinets. In this case, the display and controls are typically located on the front of the appliance or on the surface the cooktop.

A freestanding range can be placed anywhere within the kitchen, so it's dimensions may not be standard. Unlike a slide-in range, the sides of a freestanding range are meant to be seen. The control knobs built into a freestanding range can be placed anywhere on the appliance, not necessarily on the front or top of it.

Next, determine what your kitchen is already equipped for. Electric induction ranges need to be plugged into a power outlet. And the outlet in your kitchen needs to be able to handle the power needs of the new appliance. This is something an electrician can help you determine. Meanwhile, if your existing range uses gas, it'll be necessary to hire a plumber to disconnect or seal off the gas feed in your kitchen before the new induction oven gets installed.

Another thing to consider is the appearance of the induction range and cooktop. Make sure it'll fit in nicely with the decor of your kitchen and aesthetically fit in with your kitchen's other major appliances. If your existing refrigerator and dishwasher have a solid white glass finish, an induction oven with a stainless steel finish or black stainless steel finish might look a bit awkward or clash.

You'll need the right type of cookware

KitchenAid hard anodized induction non-stick cookware pots and pans set (10-piece) KitchenAid

Not all cookware is compatible with an induction range and induction cooktop. If you're existing cookware is not designed for use with this type of appliance, your pots and pans will need to be replaced.

The KitchenAid hard anodized induction nonstick cookware pots and pans set is a popular, 10-piece set in matted black that's sold on Amazon for $260. It has an average 4.6-star rating based on almost 3,000 reviews. These pots and pans are easy to clean and dishwasher safe. They're oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit (without lids) or 350 degrees Fahrenheit (with lids).

Each pot and pan in this set, including the roaster, saucepans, skillet, stockpot and wok, is also sold separately on Amazon.

No matter what type of kitchen appliance you're shopping for, you'll discover the information you need about the best brands and models, along with the best deals out there, by keeping up-to-date on all of our home, kitchen and outdoor coverage, as well as our continuously updated deals coverage.