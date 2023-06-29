Watch CBS News

Yankees' Domingo German pitches perfect game

New York Yankees' Domingo German pitched a perfect game last night, for only the 24th time in MLB history. CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook has a look at some others from Yankees history and what all those pitchers had in common.
