Yadira Ramos-Herbert becomes first Latina elected mayor of top 10 city in NYS For the first time ever, three of Westchester County's five cities are now led by women of color, including New Rochelle, where new mayor Yadira Ramos-Herbert took the oath of office at noon Monday. CBS New York's Tony Aiello was at the ceremony. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3trVDFW