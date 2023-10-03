Watch CBS News

Why is New York City so prone to flooding?

Last week's historic flooding in the New York City area raised key questions: Why is New York so flood-prone, what's being done to prevent it and what are other cities doing about it? CBS New York's Tim McNicholas reports.
