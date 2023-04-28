Watch CBS News

What's in Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget?

The governor says she and state lawmakers have reached a tentative agreement on a proposed $229 billion budget, which includes changes to the state's controversial bail reform laws and more cash for the MTA. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has the details.
