Usher talks Super Bowl halftime show, new album and what's coming next An eight-time Grammy Award winner, Usher has sold millions of records all over the world since the start of his decades-long career — one that many credit for creating the romantic sound track of a generation. From his backyard overlooking the Las Vegas skyline, Usher talked with correspondent Tracy Smith about his successful residency, the impending release of his studio album, "Coming Home," and how he's preparing for the performance of a lifetime as the headliner of the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.