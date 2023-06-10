Watch CBS News

Tony Awards: Meet the nominees, Brandon Uranowitz

Brandon Uranowitz is a Tony Award nominee for "Leopoldstadt", the Tom Stoppard play about a Jewish family fighting antisemitism in Vienna, Austria during World War II. Uranowitz told CBS2 the play is deeply personal for him.
