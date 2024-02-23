Watch CBS News

Times Square attacks spark safety concerns

Separate attacks in Times Square on Thursday evening are sparking safety concerns. Police say while they have made arrests, several suspects are still at large. CBS New York's Jennifer Bisram reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3SR3Uvr
