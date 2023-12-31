Watch CBS News

"The Point" 2023 politics year in review

2023 was either the best of times or the worst of times for politicians across our area. CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer and Dick Brennan tally up the hits, runs and errors of the year in this special edition of "The Point."
