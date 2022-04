"The Hopeful Project" aims to bring optimism to the Bronx After a series of tragic events in the Bronx earlier this year, a retired teacher there wanted to bring some hope to her community. Lisa Watkins reached out to artist Charlie Hewitt, who has been spreading positivity with "The Hopeful Project," and asked him to shine a light on the Bronx​. Hewitt spoke to CBS2's Dana Tyler about the project.