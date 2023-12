The Dish: Delis We explore the high quality ingredients and big taste that delis across the country have to offer. In New York City, we visit the legendary Katz's Delicatessen for a taste of their iconic pastrami on rye. Then in Chicago, we check out Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen, a staple serving the community for over 80 years. Watch these stories and more on "The Dish."