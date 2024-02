Taylor Swift's fans going after Congress, Ticketmaster after Eras tour sale chaos Taylor Swift's Eras tour broke records, but the battle to get a ticket broke a lot of Swifties' hearts. Some blame ticket hackers who used bots to try to buy up seats to resell them for big money. National consumer correspondent Ash-har Quraishi explains how Swift's die-hard fans are going after Congress and Ticketmaster to do something about it. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/499AEHd