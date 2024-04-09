Watch CBS News

Supporting people with Alzheimer's disease

The number of people with Alzheimer's doubles every five years for people over the age of 65. Kristin Davie and Eric Rivera spoke with CBS New York's John Elliott and Cindy Hsu about the struggle of supporting loved ones who have the disease.
