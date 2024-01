Sully, co-pilot & passengers mark 15 years since the "Miracle on the Hudson" Next week will mark 15 years since the "Miracle on the Hudson," when pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger landed a plane on the Hudson River, saving all 155 people on board. Sully, his co-pilot and some of those passengers reunited Thursday in Manhattan. CBS New York's Ali Bauman was there. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/41V1AYt