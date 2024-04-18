Watch CBS News

"Suffs" celebrates opening night on Broadway

"Suffs," a new Broadway musical telling the story of women who fought for the right to vote, celebrated its opening Thursday night. Two women who left their own mark on the world were there. CBS New York's Lisa Rozner reports.
