Watch CBS News

Stroke survivor says look for these warning signs

Kyle McMorrow was just 36-years-old when he had a stroke. Now more than a year into his recovery, McMorrow and Dr. Philip Stieg, a member of his care team, are discussing the warning signs people need to know about.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.