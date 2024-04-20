Watch CBS News

Stars celebrate "The Wiz" returning to Broadway

The popular musical "The Wiz" is back in New York City with a new look to the classic story. After a multi-city tour, Dorothy and her friends ended their journey with a starry opening night on Broadway. CBS New York's Dave Carlin reports.
