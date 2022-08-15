Watch CBS News

St. Francis College set to unveil new campus

A massive change is in the works for students in downtown Brooklyn. For the first time in 60 years, the new semester starts at a brand new campus with new classrooms and updated equipment. CBS2's Hannah Kliger got an exclusive look.
