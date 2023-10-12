Watch CBS News

Sen. Bob Menendez hit with new charge

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, have been accused by the Justice Department of conspiring to act as a foreign agent for Egypt, according to new court documents unsealed Thursday.
