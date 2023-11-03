Watch CBS News

Sam Bankman-Fried's stunning fall from grace

Sam Bankman-Fried, who oversaw the shocking collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison after he was found guilty in one of the biggest fraud cases in U.S. history. Errol Barnett has more.
