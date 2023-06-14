Watch CBS News

SALGA connecting South Asian LGBTQIA+ community

Two New Yorkers shared their inspiring stories after SALGA, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing acceptance of those who identify as LGBTQIA+ and South Asian, helped them come out to their families. CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the story.
