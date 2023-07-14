Watch CBS News

SAG-AFTRA members vote to go on strike

Members of the Screen Actors Guild voted Thursday to go on strike after failing to reach a deal with major studios. CBS New York's Alecia Reid reports on the impact here in New York. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/46HjvnH
