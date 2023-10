A state Appeals Court overturned Drago's previous conviction, ruling a previous prosecutor made several mistakes. CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Retrial of Ann Marie Drago, accused of killing anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez, begins A state Appeals Court overturned Drago's previous conviction, ruling a previous prosecutor made several mistakes. CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On