Remembering the LIRR massacre 30 years later Thirty years ago, a gunman opened fire on a Long Island Rail Road car, turning the evening commute into a massacre on Dec. 7, 1993. Three decades later, the nation grapples with mass shootings on a regular basis. It's the subject of a new CBS New York documentary, "The 5:33 - Legacy of the LIRR Massacre," produced by Carolyn Gusoff, who covered the shooting at the time. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3GxMJcF