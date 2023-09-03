Watch CBS News

Remembering Dr. Max Gomez

Our beloved colleague, Dr. Max Gomez, passed away Saturday after a long illness. Known by many simply as Dr. Max, he served as the chief medical correspondent for CBS New York. Maurice Dubois takes a look back at his life and career.
