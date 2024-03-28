Rejection Killings: Dangers Women Face When Telling Men "No" Last week two 19-year-old twin sisters were attacked in Brooklyn after police say they refused to give their number to a 20-year-old man who approached them. After being rejected, police say the man stabbed and killed one of the women, Samyia Spain. The man is now being charged with murder. The incident shocked community members and is calling attention to a bigger issue surrounding the harsh realities many women face when saying no to men. Pamela Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence joins CBS New York to discuss.