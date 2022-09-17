Watch CBS News

Queen Elizabeth II lies in state for 2nd night

Queen Elizabeth II lies in state at Westminster Hall for a second night Friday. Many people are waiting in lines for up to 24 hours just for a few seconds to honor the queen. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports from London.
