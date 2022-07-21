Watch CBS News

Private funeral service held for Ivana Trump

A private funeral service was held Wednesday on the Upper East Side for Ivana Trump. As CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports, the first wife of former president Donald Trump is being remembered by many as a businesswoman, socialite and fashion icon.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.