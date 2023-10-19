Watch CBS News

President Joe Biden visits Israel amid war

President Joe Biden secured a deal Wednesday to get humanitarian aid to Gaza through Egypt, who also agreed to reopen its border to fleeing Palestinians. CBS New York's Dick Brennan reports. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/46z8zbj
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.