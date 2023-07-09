Watch CBS News

Power outages persist in Wildwood for second day

Power outages persist down the shore in Wildwood, New Jersey. Nearly 5,000 customers were still in the dark for a second day Saturday. Madeline Wright reports for CBS New York. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3O4zbdh
