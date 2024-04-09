Watch CBS News

Police seek missing 9-year-old boy from Harlem

Police are searching for a missing child in Harlem. They say 9-year-old Mateo Soria was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 445 West 125th St. Anyone who sees Mateo or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.