Police searching for missing woman with schizophrenia in Hudson County Police in North Bergen are searching for a missing woman with a mental health condition. Maria Martin-Vila, 58, left her home at 1 p.m. Monday and has not returned. Police say she suffers from schizophrenia and may not be taking her medication. She was last seen on surveillance video boarding a commuter bus on Bergenline Avenue near 80th Street in North Bergen.