Watch CBS News

Plug pulled on Coney Island ferry project

It took a decade to develop, and months to build, but until recently, the new, gleaming ferry landing in Coney Island Creek stood locked up and unused. Now, it's not even there. CBS2's Hannah Kliger reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.