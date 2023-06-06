Watch CBS News

PGA, LIV Golf to merge

The PGA Tour said it will merge with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf, ending a bitter rivalry between the two groups that sparked an antitrust lawsuit as well as accusations of unfair behavior. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.