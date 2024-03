Over 700 sexual assault lawsuits filed against NYC DOC by female inmates An astonishing 719 sexual assault lawsuits have been filed against the Department of Correction by female inmates alleging a pattern of abuse that goes back decades. CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer spoke with one woman who says she was abused multiple times in the 33 days she spent at Rikers on a DUI charge. We want to warn you, some may find the details of her case graphic.