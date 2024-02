NYPD uses new approach to combat car thefts on Staten Island How did one borough see a double-digit drop in car thefts while the rest of New York City, and much of the country, saw the numbers get worse? The NYPD says a new approach on Staten Island is now being used citywide to combat the pervasive problem. CBS New York investigative reporter Tim McNicholas shows us. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3SJ15Ov