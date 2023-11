NYPD ramping up security for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade The Israel-Hamas war has led to increased concern of terrorist threats in New York City. The NYPD is ramping up security for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in response. CBS New York's Ali Bauman spoke exclusively to the NYPD's commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/49PLovs