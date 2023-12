NJ nonprofit says website used for fundraiser owes them over $3,000 For nearly a year, a nonprofit in New Jersey hasn't been able to get money raised for families of fallen first responders. It claims it's held up with a website they trusted to sell tickets for its annual event. CBS New York's Jenna DeAngelis went to Montclair to get some answers. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3R4uvEx