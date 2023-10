New Yorkers doing what they can to help victims of war in Israel The war raging on in Israel is affecting thousands in our area. New York City is home to the largest Jewish population of any city in the world outside of Israel, according to the mayor's office, and nearly half of the city's Jews live in Brooklyn. CBS New York's Hannah Kliger shows us how communities are mobilized to help. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/48ScGRo