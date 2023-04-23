Watch CBS News

"New York, New York" arrives on Broadway

Theater legend John Kander, who co-wrote with Fred Ebb such classic musicals as "Cabaret" and "Chicago," has a new musical opening on Broadway. "New York, New York," adapted from the 1977 film, features never-before-heard songs by Kander & Ebb, and new songs by Kander and "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Correspondent David Pogue talks with the 96-year-old Kander, Miranda, and director-choreographer Susan Stroman about the show, in which aspiring performers try to make it in "a city that never sleeps."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.