"New York, New York" arrives on Broadway Theater legend John Kander, who co-wrote with Fred Ebb such classic musicals as "Cabaret" and "Chicago," has a new musical opening on Broadway. "New York, New York," adapted from the 1977 film, features never-before-heard songs by Kander & Ebb, and new songs by Kander and "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Correspondent David Pogue talks with the 96-year-old Kander, Miranda, and director-choreographer Susan Stroman about the show, in which aspiring performers try to make it in "a city that never sleeps."