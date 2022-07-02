Watch CBS News

New York legislature passes new gun laws

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Friday night after New York lawmakers passed a bill banning guns in certain public places. As CBS2's Dick Brennan reports, this comes one week after the Supreme Court struck down the state's concealed carry law.
