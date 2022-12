New York Common Pantry, faith-based organizations make impact This Season of Giving, CBS2 has partnered with New York Common Pantry as part of our #BetterTogether campaign. The nonprofit, which works to fight hunger and food insecurity, has served the area since 1980. Since its foundation, the group says it has worked with the support and partnership of multiple faith-based organizations. CBS2's Hannah Kliger shows us how these partnerships have made an impact.