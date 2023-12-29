Watch CBS News

New Year's Eve confetti tested in Times Square

The confetti is ready for its big moment in Times Square! CBS New York's Jessi Mitchell shows us how Friday's test throws helped finalize preparation for New Year's Eve. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3tzznd0
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.