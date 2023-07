New Jersey bus monitor charged in 6-year-old girl's death A bus monitor has been charged in a child's death in Somerset County, New Jersey. Prosecutors say 6-year-old Faja Williams, who suffers from a rare disorder, died on a bus as she was being transported to the Claremont Elementary School in Somerset. CBS New York's Christine Sloan reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3pXU9kN