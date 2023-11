New Alicia Keys musical "Hell's Kitchen" premiers at The Public Theater A new Alicia Keys musical opened Sunday at The Public Theater. "Hell's Kitchen" is loosely based on the Grammy Award-winner's life as a teenager. The musical features Keys' biggest hits and four new songs she has written for the stage. Franklin Township, NJ native Maleah Joi Moon stars as the 17-year-old. "Hell's Kitchen" is about the teenager's relationship with her mother and her friends.