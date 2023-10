Neighbors want city to address school traffic chaos in East Flushing Parents know school pick-up can be a hectic scene. Add bad signage and narrow streets to that extra volume, and a viewer in East Flushing says traffic in his neighborhood is at a dangerous extreme. He reached out to CBS New York's Queens reporter, Elle McLogan, saying the city has to do something. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3SnP9BR