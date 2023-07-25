Watch CBS News

National Grid proposes hefty rate hike for 2024

Homeowners beware: National Grid is proposing a hefty increase in natural gas bills for next year. As CBS New York's John Dias reports, it impacts roughly two million customers living in New York City and on Long Island.
