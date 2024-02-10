N.J. mayor says Chinese government tried to stop him from flying Tibetan flag This year, the Tibetan New Year falls on the same day as the Chinese Lunar New Year. Tibet has been an autonomous region of the People's Republic of China since 1950, but many Tibetan exiles say their religion and culture have been stifled under communist control. As CBS New York's Christine Sloan reports, a New Jersey mayor tried to show solidarity to the Tibetan people but claims the Chinese government tried to stop him.