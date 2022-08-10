Watch CBS News

MTA plan details congestion pricing

The report maps out where drivers will be tolled and how much they will have to pay, as well as the locations of tolling equipment, and how it will impact taxis, rideshares and delivery services. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.