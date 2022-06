Mother of Parkland shooting victim pushes for Alyssa's Law in New York There is pressure on the New York legislature to make schools safer with silent panic alarms. Alyssa's Law mandates such alarms and is named after 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, who died in the Parkland, Florida, shooting in 2018. CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to her mother, who is in Albany pushing for change.